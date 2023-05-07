IAEA Director General Grossi called the situation in the area of ​​Zaporozhye NPP potentially dangerous

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi spoke about the difficult situation in the area of ​​the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), calling it unpredictable and potentially dangerous. His words are available on the organization’s website.

“The overall situation in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is becoming more and more unpredictable and potentially dangerous,” he said, expressing concern about nuclear safety threats to the plant.

The head of the IAEA stressed that it is necessary to make joint efforts in order to prevent a serious nuclear accident.

Earlier, the FSB prevented an attempt by Ukrainian agents on one of the leaders of the Zaporozhye NPP. According to the DSP of the FSB of Russia, employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO) were preparing a terrorist attack against the head of the ZNPP.