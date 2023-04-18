The head of the IAEA Grossi with a bandaged hand arrived for a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in Kazakhstan and met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a bandaged wrist, reports RIA News.

At the same time, the bandage on his arm did not prevent Grossi from signing the document.

The head of the IAEA paid a visit to Kazakhstan to strengthen cooperation between the agency and the republic. He thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and praised the country’s role in the process of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

On April 5, the director of the agency visited Kaliningrad for negotiations on ensuring the protection of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant during the military conflict.