The head of the IAEA, Grossi, admitted that the protective zone around the ZNPP will work in the near future

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, admitted that the security zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) would be agreed upon and would start functioning in the near future. Statement leads TASS.

According to him, to start work, it is necessary to make progress in consultations with Ukraine and Russia. “It is urgently needed,” Grossi said.