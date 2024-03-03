Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó said that he intends to attend the Atomexpo forum in Sochi

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced his intention to attend the Atomexpo forum, which will be held on March 25-26 in Sochi. He talked about this RIA News.

The minister emphasized that cooperation between Russia and Hungary in the field of nuclear energy is very successful, so he will be happy to come to the event.