The head of the humanitarian fund in Ukraine was suspected of selling 230 cars intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The National Police of Ukraine suspects the Head of a humanitarian fund from Poltava of selling 230 cars imported into the country as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The department announced this on its website.

It is reported that the cars brought to Ukraine were sold, and fake reports on the transfer of vehicles to military personnel were sent to the relevant ministry. The detainee was charged with suspicion and now faces up to seven years in prison.

The national police also reported that the total amount of damage amounted to more than 35 million hryvnia (more than 78 million rubles). According to some Ukrainian media, we are talking about the head of the “Indestructible Poltava Region” foundation, Igor Panchenko.

Earlier, the National Police of Ukraine detained military registration and enlistment office employees for taking bribes from draft dodgers. The amount of bribes amounted to up to a thousand dollars, and those detained face up to 10 years in prison.