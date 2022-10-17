Fadeev believes that the project on responsibility for LGBT propaganda does not affect freedom of speech

The bill on liability for LGBT propaganda does not restrict freedom of speech in Russia. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation Valery Fadeev, his statement leads Interfax.

At parliamentary hearings on this topic in the State Duma, he noted that the Russian Constitution contains an article according to which “everyone is guaranteed freedom of thought and speech, propaganda or agitation that incites social, racial, national religious hatred or enmity is not allowed.”

“It seems that a directly discussed topic is not suitable, but we have limitations. For example, related to weapons, propaganda of information about the creation of explosive devices, preparation of drugs, and so on,” Fadeev said.

In addition, the head of the HRC recalled that the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights states that “restriction of freedom of speech is possible to ensure the interests of national security, to protect health and morals, to protect the reputation or rights of others.”

On October 17, the Duma began hearings on a bill on responsibility for LGBT propaganda. The speaker of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, emphasized that there were “a huge number of requests to pass a law banning propaganda that destroys our society and traditional family values.”

Prior to this, the head of the Duma Committee on Information Policy, Alexander Khinshtein, said that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved a bill on responsibility for LGBT propaganda.