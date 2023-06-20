The head of the GUR of Ukraine Budanov went on air and commented on the rumors about his death

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov commented on the rumors about his death. He spoke about this, going out in a direct ether Ukrainian television for the first time after the appearance of information about his serious injury.

Saying that everything is fine with him, he stressed that he “takes with a grin” the rumors about his death that have spread. “Fakes are fakes. (…) We still understood that everything was fine with me, ”said the head of the GUR.

On June 15, it was reported that on May 29, Budanov was wounded in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv. Later, ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva, citing the Ukrainian Embassy in Germany, announced the possible death of the head of the GUR.

On June 19, in an interview with reporters, Budanov denied information about his death, classifying himself as a “special detachment of immortal commanders” being created in the republic.