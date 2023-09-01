Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Budanov: there are many losses, the population is getting used to them

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering heavy losses during the counteroffensive, the population of the country is gradually getting used to them. About it declared Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic Kirill Budanov on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel.

“Easy to say, it wouldn’t be true. There are many losses, gradually getting used to, but this is also not normal. But it’s true,” Budanov admitted.

Earlier, in the Zaporozhye region, it was reported that the Russian army liquidated several assault groups of Ukrainian forces in the area of ​​​​the village of Verbove in the Zaporozhye region overnight.

On August 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country was ready to fight for a long time. “We are ready to fight for a long time, without losing people, minimizing casualties, as with the example of Israel. You can live like this,” he said.