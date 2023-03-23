The head of the ground forces of Ukraine Syrsky announced the imminent attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Artemivsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will soon launch a counteroffensive against Artemovsk (the pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine is Bakhmut), General Alexander Syrsky, commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, said. His words convey Telegram-channel “Politics of the country”.

According to Syrsky, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planning to take advantage of the alleged fatigue of Wagner PMC. “Very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we once did near Kiev, Kharkov, Balakliya and Kupyansk,” said the head of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense in 2022 explained the withdrawal of Russian units from these directions as a necessary regrouping to complete the operation to liberate Donbass.

Earlier, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating groups in the cities around Artemovsk. Their goal should be a deblocking strike against Russian units advancing on the city.