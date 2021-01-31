German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that for the use of vaccines from Russia and China in the EU, they need to be certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In an interview with a newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung The minister stressed that the country of production of the vaccine does not matter, if “it is safe and reliable, then it will help in the fight against the pandemic.”

Recall that Hungary became the first country in the European Union to register the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced her readiness to use Sputnik V in Germany earlier. At the same time, she stressed that for this the vaccine must obtain permission from the European Medical Agency.