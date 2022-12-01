The Minister of Economy of Germany admitted that he had signed a document on the use of German weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck in an interview with the publication Stern admitted that he had personally signed a document allowing the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to use German weapons against Russian soldiers.

In a conversation with reporters, the head of the department stressed that Kyiv needed military supplies.

“Still, you can’t lightly applaud this when you realize that a considerable number of the 300,000 Russian recruits will be injured or die – including from the weapons we sent. It’s me. The permission bears my signature,” Khabek said about his involvement in the death of Russian soldiers.

Earlier, the representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers, Steffen Hebestreit, said that in total, Germany provided Ukraine with 56 million euros for the restoration of energy infrastructure. He noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed that the country is committed to the constant support of Ukraine.