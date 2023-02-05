German Foreign Minister Burbock admitted that she was asked not to joke about Scholz and not to say too much

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock admitted that she was asked not to joke about German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and not to say too much. Her words are quoted in a press release on site departments.

On February 4, the Minister was awarded the Order “Against brutal seriousness” from the Carnival Association of the German city of Aachen, which is annually awarded to well-known politicians for proximity to the people and a sense of humor.

“I was warned: Annalena, after this week, please, no jokes about the Federal Chancellor. And most importantly, please don’t say too much,” Burbock explained at the awards ceremony.

The head of the Foreign Ministry added that one can not say too much only if one does not say anything at all, pointing out that others do it better than she does.

Burbock also said that she planned to appear at the ceremony in a leopard costume, alluding to the Leopard 2 tank, the supply of which to Ukraine was actively discussed.

The minister noted that she later changed her mind because she feared that Scholz’s office, after choosing such an outfit, would not give her permission to travel for several weeks.

Earlier, the German Chancellor commented on the loud statements and actions of the country’s ministers. He doesn’t expect anyone else in his cabinet to “open Pandora’s box.”