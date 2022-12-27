Normal relations between Germany and today’s Russia are impossible, and Germany will continue to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation until the conflict in Ukraine ends. This was announced on December 27 by German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock.

“We must be clear: there can be no normal relations with this Russia,” Burbock said in an interview with a Romanian TV channel. Digi 24.

According to her, Germany will support Kyiv with weapons, humanitarian and financial assistance “as much as necessary”, because Ukraine “defends the freedom of Europe.”

She also spoke on the topic of solving the problem of energy supply to Germany.

“Germany has adopted the most ambitious package of laws in its history to gradually eliminate fossil fuels: until 2030, the country will generate 80% of electricity from renewable sources,” said the head of the German Foreign Ministry.

Another issue that Burbock commented on is the refusal of the European Union (EU) to include Romania in the Schengen area. In her opinion, such a decision is a “big disappointment” and a mistake. In the future, Romania will join the Schengen area, she is sure.

In the same interview, Burbock predicted a long and difficult path for Ukraine to join the EU, but promised support in the process of making the necessary changes to the legislation. At the same time, as Politico reported earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already managed to ignore one of the key requirements of the EU.

On December 16, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the threads of negotiations with Russia should not be allowed to break. Answering the question whether he can imagine a visit to Moscow in 2023, he noted that for this the Russian Federation must complete a special military operation in Ukraine. According to him, in the long term, when the conflict ends, the resumption of interaction will become possible at some point.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

