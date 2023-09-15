German Defense Minister Pistorius became angry with the mayor of Kyiv over Taurus missiles

The head of the German Ministry of Defense Boris Pistorius was angry with the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, who raised his voice while talking about long-range Taurus missiles. This is reported by RIA News.

“Why this constant emphasis on this small aspect that we don’t have 100% consensus on?” – said the head of the defense department with irritation.

The incident occurred in the German city of Munster, at a conference dedicated to the end of the Thirty Years’ War of 1618-1648. In response to the mayor of Kyiv’s remark about the request to send missiles, Pistorius listed the types of equipment already supplied to Ukraine. He also asked why these deliveries are not noted by the Ukrainians in any way, but only new types of weapons are required.

Earlier it became known that Germany could supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine in the coming weeks. After the Bundestag deputies addressed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Pistorius suggested that within one or two weeks the Cabinet of Ministers would make a decision on the supply of Taurus missiles to Kyiv. He assured that Germany intends to “defend Ukraine.”