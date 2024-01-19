German Defense Minister Pistorius: we cannot go all-in on Ukraine

Germany cannot increase military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), since Berlin has done everything possible. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense Boris Pistorius in an interview Der Tagesspiegel.

“We cannot go all-in, as some people demand. Otherwise, we ourselves would be defenseless. Until now, we have done everything we could,” said the head of the defense department.

Pistorius also added that Germany, of all the European Union (EU) countries, provides the greatest support to Kyiv. Therefore, the politician called on other European countries to more actively provide assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.