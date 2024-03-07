General Zarudnitsky: the conflict in Ukraine could turn into a full-scale war

The head of the Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, admitted that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate into a full-scale war in Europe. This is what he's talking about wrote in his article “Trends in changes in the system of ensuring the military security of the state in the conditions of the new geopolitical map of the world” for the magazine “Military Thought”.

The general said that the end of the Northern Military District will not end the confrontation between Russia and the West

Zarudnitsky noted that the reasons for the crisis in relations between Russia and the West are not related to the start of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, but have deeper roots. The process of confrontation was launched with the expansion of NATO, the general explained.

“The policy of strangling Russia is serious and will last for a long time. Today's confrontation is much sharper than the Cold War of the 20th century. The West has placed its bet not just on containment, but on the destruction of the Russian state in its current form,” says Zarudnitsky. He also added that the conflict in Ukraine is not currently developing into a direct military confrontation with NATO only because Russia has a powerful nuclear potential.

Photo: Alexey Kudenko / RIA Novosti

The article also states that further developments are difficult to predict, but the possibility of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine cannot be ruled out – from the expansion of proxy forces used for military confrontation with Russia to a large-scale war in Europe.

The general noted that the situation in the regions that are of strategic importance for Russia is no less complex. Their conflict potential could lead to Russia being drawn into new armed clashes, he noted. “The main task is to ensure that the military security system is adequate to the new military-political and strategic situation and the new status of Russia,” Zarudnitsky concluded.

Putin rejected the possibility of war between Russia and NATO

In December, US President Joe Biden said that Russia might be interested in a possible war with NATO. Russian leader Vladimir Putin called these claims complete nonsense.

“This is complete nonsense. I think that President Biden understands this, this is just a figure of speech – in order to justify his erroneous policy in the Russian direction,” he said.

According to him, it is unlikely that the United States, taking into account the prospects for global development, is as interested in inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia as they thought 20 years ago and as they publicly declare today. Putin also doubts that this is in the national interests of the United States itself.

Biden's statement was also commented on by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to him, the head of Russia commented on these statements, but the very fact that serious people say this out loud speaks of their desperate situation.