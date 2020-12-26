Director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg supported the proposal to introduce passports for people immune to the new coronavirus, reports Russia 24.

“It is absolutely the right thing to be introduced simultaneously with the start of vaccination, so that each vaccinated person has a document confirming that he has been vaccinated and for a certain time completely protected from the possibility of contracting this virus,” he said.

Earlier, Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency expert at the European branch of the World Health Organization, announced that WHO opposes the introduction of immune passports for people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Recall that back in April, the World Health Organization opposed the so-called “immune passports”, which they tried to introduce in some countries for people who have had coronavirus.