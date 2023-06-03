The head of the FSB Bortnikov called Ukraine a bridgehead of Western countries for the war with Russia

The head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, at a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, called Ukraine a springboard for the West for a war with Russia and subversive work against the Belarusian side. His words lead “News”.

The head of the FSB said that the collective West continues to send mercenaries to Ukrainian territory, while NATO “coordinates the terrorist activities of armed groups.”

Bortnikov added that the United States and its allies are trying to draw Moldova into the conflict, and exercises of the North Atlantic Alliance are regularly held near the borders of the Union State.

According to him, attempts to attack nuclear power facilities and the fuel and energy complex pose a serious threat. He also added that the US and the UK are working to disunite the CIS countries.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) predicted a failure for the West in the event of a further clash between Kyiv and Moscow.