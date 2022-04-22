“We are living in historical times, it hasn’t happened for a long time. We have numerous Russian troops on the border, they are the military defense troops fighting in Ukraine and returning after the attacks. There are, close to us, air and naval forces, of course, but to today we do not fear any attack because Russia has not threatened us “. Speaking to Adnkronos is Janne Kuusela, director general of the Defense Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense of Finland. He tells of the epochal change that his small country is experiencing, of the ‘revolution’ in relations with the nearby giant, tolerated up to two months ago for a quiet life, and of a neutrality imagined only across the border because – he proudly emphasizes – “we have a of the largest armed forces in Europe and with the most advanced systems “.

Pushing to join NATO are, he explains, “the politicians and the people. Finland is a very small country with 5 and a half million inhabitants, on the border with Russia. Let’s think of two things, first of all how to increase our security and how best to contribute to stability in our area, northern Europe. Until this year, most of the Finnish people and politicians thought that staying out of NATO and developing stable and functional relations with Russia (because it is neighboring) was the best choice. That was until February. Now Russia has brought about this change with its behavior and the Finns, looking at what Russia is doing in neighboring Ukraine, the devastation, the civilians killed, looking at the war, they realized that they don’t. it can have a good functional relationship with such a government. Consequently we try to increase security by asking to join NATO. ”

“A rapid change of ideas and intentions – he admits – but also, I think, emotional, due to the Russian actions in Ukraine but also because the images of what is happening, seen on TV, remind many of the situation in Finland in 1939, when the The Soviet Union at the time tried to invade our country: its always peaceful inhabitants had to leave their homes, the infrastructures were destroyed, while the soldiers fought for the survival of the country. An experience that created terror “. Hence the abandonment of historical neutrality, hand in hand with Sweden. “Finland is no longer neutral since 1995, when it joined the European Union – Kuusela points out – We are militarily non-aligned because we are not part of NATO. This was seen as the best way to survive during the Cold War, given the proximity to Russia. And it was immediately after the fall of the Soviet Union that we joined the EU. Neutrality is therefore no longer a problem for us for a long time. “

In the event of an attack, the director general of the Department of Defensive Policies of the Ministry of Defense of Finland reassured Adnkronos, “we are always ready to defend the country, because we have always invested heavily in defense – Kuusela reiterates – Military forces are large and For example we have universal military service in which all volunteer men and women serve. We have a security system for the whole society that takes care of the rest of the people in case of crisis and war. For now no one threatens us, but if needed we are ready. We have a security system for the whole society where everyone, including industries, business sectors, non-governmental organizations and private citizens, participates in their own way in national security. This is due to our resilience, experience acquired during the Second World War We are such a small country that we need everyone’s participation rump always, for decades after the Cold War. “

(by Silvia Mancinelli)