President of the Federation of Army Hand-to-Hand Combat of Sevastopol Viktor Futurnyuk was detained on suspicion of killing his missing wife, reports December 24 Interfax with reference to an informed source.

According to the regional department of the RF IC, the investigation is preparing to bring charges against the Sevastopol resident in the near future, after which the court will choose a preventive measure.

“The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol has initiated and is investigating a criminal case into the unknown disappearance of a 33-year-old resident of Sevastopol (part 1 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation),” statement press service of the department.

On December 21, the woman’s relatives appealed to law enforcement agencies with a statement about her disappearance. According to them, the day before she stopped communicating, and her whereabouts are not known.

However, in the course of the investigative measures, information was obtained about her involvement in the murder of her husband and the place of her burial was revealed. Forensic experts found signs of a violent death on the body.

Currently, investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the crime and its motives.

