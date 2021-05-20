Russian prisoners can be used more actively and replace labor migrants with them. This proposal was made by the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Kalashnikov, reports RIA News…

According to him, we are not talking about the restoration of the GULAG. “These will be absolutely new decent conditions,” he said.

Kalashnikov clarified that the working convicts will live in a hostel, a rented apartment or housing provided by the employer. They will be able to receive a decent salary.

The FSIN director recalled that recently, President Vladimir Putin met with colleagues from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan and discussed the possibility of establishing a flow of workers from Central Asia to Russian facilities, where there is currently a shortage of labor. “Well, we can really provide it,” added Kalashnikov.

Earlier, the service wanted to involve convicts in the construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) in exchange for reducing their term of imprisonment.

By 2021, there are 483,000 prisoners in Russia. 188 thousand of them have the right to apply for the replacement of punishment for forced labor.