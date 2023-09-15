Prime Minister Mishustin dismissed the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Neradko

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin dismissed the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviation) Alexander Neradko. This was reported by the press service of the Russian government in its Telegram-channel.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers does not disclose the reasons for Neradko’s resignation.

The possible resignation of the official became known on the night of September 14-15. It was reported by Izvestia with reference to high-ranking sources in the Ministry of Transport and one of the Russian airlines.

In December 2022, reports appeared in the media about searches taking place at the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency, which were associated with a case of taking a bribe by one of the department’s employees. The Federal Air Transport Agency itself denied the fact of carrying out investigative measures.