The head of the FBI Ray was suspected of using government aircraft for personal purposes

Members of the US House of Representatives suspected the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Ray of abusing taxpayers’ funds, demanding that he report on how he used government-provided aircraft for personal flights, reports RIA News.

“In light of the recent New York Post publication that you left a Senate hearing early to fly on an FBI plane on personal leave, we have questions about whether you are adequately reimbursing taxpayers for using government aircraft on personal leave. purposes, ”said a letter from a number of US Republican Party congressmen.

They pointed out that the director of the department had several similar cases. It is noted that some officials are allowed to use government aircraft for their own purposes, but they must reimburse the costs.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump said that FBI agents seized three of his passports during searches at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, one of them had expired.