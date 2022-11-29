Politico: European Council President Michel criticized for soft stance on protests in China

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, ahead of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, was criticized for his soft stance on the harsh suppression of anti-government protests that have swept China due to a zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19. About it informs Politico.

“He should take the opportunity to express our concern on several issues. If the protest movement is brutally suppressed, the EU is ready to raise this issue in international organizations and consider new sanctions [против КНР]Reinhard Butikofer, head of the European Parliament delegation for relations with China, called for a response to the brutality of the Chinese authorities.

According to EU officials informed of Michel’s travel plans, the head of the European Council does not plan to touch on the topic of protests at a meeting with Xi on December 1. They suggested that Michel would do without direct condemnation of the actions of the Chinese authorities and offer help in the fight against the pandemic.

The plans for Michel’s official visit to China became known on November 24. These talks will be the first meeting between the head of the European Council and Xi Jinping since 2018. The visit is expected to reveal divisions among Europeans on how to build relations with China, including against the backdrop of a growing confrontation between Washington and Beijing.