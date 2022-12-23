The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, on December 23 announced the need to maintain contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve humanitarian issues.

“I think that we need to talk to Putin <...> Since the time when I was Prime Minister of Belgium, I had regular contacts with Putin,” he said in an interview. RTVI.

He pointed out that after the start of the special operation, he maintained contacts with Putin, and French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regularly communicate with the Russian leader.

Michel explained that it is important to maintain a channel of communication with Putin in order to manage the humanitarian situation and present one’s position on this issue.

In early December, Macron noted that he maintains regular discussions and direct contacts with Putin. According to the French leader, the only way to end the conflict is through negotiations.

In November, Scholz said his critics had not persuaded him to back off from phone calls with Putin.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.