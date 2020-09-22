The head of the European Council Charles Michel has postponed the EU summit scheduled for September 24-25 to October 1-2. The reason is the suspicion of a possible infection of the politician with a new coronavirus, said on Tuesday, September 22, a spokesman for Michel Barend Leits.

According to him, Michel became aware of the coronavirus infection of a security officer with whom the politician was in close contact last week. “Observing Belgian rules, he has been in quarantine from today,” he said on his page in Twitter…

Charles Michel’s coronavirus tests are currently negative. The President of the Council of Europe is checked regularly, Leates added.

The EU summit is scheduled to discuss, among other things, the crisis in Belarus and the situation with the deterioration of health of the Russian blogger Alexei Navalny.

The day before, the foreign ministers of the EU countries did not agree on the list of Belarusian officials against whom the EU plans to impose sanctions for falsifying elections, using violence and violating human rights.