The head of the European Council, Michel, organizes a meeting of EU leaders because of the incident in Poland

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said he was organizing a meeting of the leaders of the countries of the European Union (EU) at the G20 summit because of the incident in Poland. He stated this in his Twitter.

“I will propose to hold a coordination meeting on Wednesday with EU leaders who are attending the G20 summit here in Bali,” Michel wrote.

Earlier, the US authorities expressed their readiness to “stand next to” the allies in the North Atlantic Alliance on the issue of Poland, but are not yet ready to discuss hypothetical scenarios.

The fall of missiles on the territory of Poland became known on November 15. They fell in the city of Przewodow, near the city of Lublin, and touched grain dryers, killing two people. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that “no strikes were made against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border by Russian means of destruction.”