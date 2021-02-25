The head of the European Council Charles Michel called the date for approving new sanctions against Russia. According to him, the decision of the European Union on them will be made next week. RIA News…

Michel recalled that the European foreign ministers reached a political decision to introduce personal restrictive measures. The sanctions will be directed against persons associated with the conviction of Alexei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent).

On February 22, the Council of the European Union decided to impose sanctions against those associated with the conviction of Navalny. After that, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that Brussels would prepare new anti-Russian sanctions within a week.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one for violating the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case. The Federal Penitentiary Service asked to appoint him a sentence of imprisonment in a colony for a period of 3.5 years. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. He will stay in the colony for 2 years and 8 months, taking into account the year spent under house arrest during the preliminary investigation of the Yves Rocher case.

In December 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3 years 6 months of suspended imprisonment with a fine of 500 thousand rubles on charges of committing fraudulent acts and money laundering (in the Yves Rocher case). His brother Oleg received the same term, but real.