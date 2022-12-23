The head of the European Council Michel announced the need to suspend Russia’s membership in the UN Security Council

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, believes that it is necessary to develop a mechanism for suspending Russia’s membership in the UN Security Council, since it violates international law. He stated this in an interview with the TV channel RTVI.

“I think that there is a flaw in international law, since a permanent member of the UN Security Council, in this case Russia, blatantly violates international law,” he stressed. At the same time, Michel insisted that he did not require the complete exclusion of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, he acknowledged that so far the suspension of Russia’s membership is impossible. Michel believes that the concept of UN security “already went badly” and “had a lot of difficulties in functioning.” In addition, he believes that the African continent is very little represented in the UN structures.

Russia has ceased to be a party to the European Convention on Human Rights since September 16, 2022. The body suspended consideration of all complaints against Russia following reports of the country’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe.