The head of the European Council Charles Michel praised the inclusion of the Czech Republic in the Russian list of unfriendly countries. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

According to him, this decision of the Russian authorities is another step towards escalation, undermining diplomatic relations. Michel also expressed solidarity with the Czech Republic, which was included in the list of unfriendly countries.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Hamacek said that Russia’s decision to add the Czech Republic to the list of unfriendly countries suggests that Prague has correctly responded to the “Vrbetice case”.

Prior to that, the Czech Foreign Ministry accused Russia of “trying to escalate the conflict not only with Prague, but with the entire European Union.”

On May 14, the Russian government published a list of unfriendly countries, which included only the United States and the Czech Republic. It was clarified that the Czech Republic is allowed to hire no more than 19 Russian workers for the Russian diplomatic mission, and not a single one for the United States.

Relations between Moscow and Prague have deteriorated after the Czech Republic accused the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica. They occurred at the end of 2014, resulting in the death of two people. It is believed that tens of thousands of kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded at that time.