The head of the EC von der Leyen urged to transfer to Kyiv any weapon that he can use

The head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, called on the allies to take an important step forward in supporting Ukraine and hand over to Kyiv any weapon it is capable of using. She stated this in an interview with the TV channel CNN on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to her, she expects such a decision to be made at a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine at the German Ramstein air base on January 20. Von der Leyen believes that Ukraine should receive all the military capabilities it needs and can use, including modern systems.

She also stressed that the European Union has already approved a program of macro-financial credit assistance to Ukraine for 18 billion euros.

Earlier, the Mayor of Kyiv Klitschko spoke about the “positive decisions” of Germany on the supply of weapons to Ukraine.