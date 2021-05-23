The head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen commented on the emergency landing in Minsk of a Ryanair airline, on board of which was the creator of the Nexta Telegram channel recognized in Belarus as a foreign extremist organization, Roman Protasevich. Her words lead RIA News…

According to the newspaper, she called the incident with the plane unacceptable. The head of the European Commission also said that all passengers should be able to fly to Vilnius – the plane followed the Athens-Vilnius route, but landed in Minsk after the message about mining.

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda appealed to NATO and EU allies with an appeal to immediately respond to the “threat to international civil aviation from the Belarusian regime.” He also demanded to release Protasevich.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk after reports of mines. Roman Protasevich, who was on board, was detained.

Project Nexta covered protests against the presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020, it was recognized as a foreign extremist organization and banned, and its creators Stepan Putilo and Roman Protasevich are included in the list of persons involved in terrorist activities. They are accused of organizing mass riots, as well as actions aimed at “inciting social enmity” against government officials and security officials of the country.