The head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen is considering the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a political project. It is reported by TASS with a link to Echo.

Related materials Let’s go around Israel decided to sell fuel to Europe. How does this threaten Russia? The pipe does not burn The United States and Europe are hindering the construction of Nord Stream 2. Why doesn’t Russia care about this now?

“Hope for the development of our relations [с Москвой] decreases with the construction of this pipeline. Russia will not change its approach in connection with this infrastructure. Therefore, we must reintegrate this topic into a broader issue of our relations with Moscow, ”said the head of the EC. She also added that the behavior of the Russian side has not improved and “even tends to deteriorate.”

Earlier, the European Parliament decided to stop the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, introduce new sanctions against Russian officials and civil servants, and revise the EU’s policy towards Moscow as a whole. Members of the association are urged to isolate Russia in every possible way at international forums, for example, not to invite them to G7 meetings.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is more than 90 percent complete. It was supposed to be completed at the end of 2019, but due to US sanctions against companies that sell, lease, or provide Russia with pipe-laying vessels, the deadline was pushed back by at least a year. In the summer of 2020, the United States wanted to increase pressure on the project and extend sanctions to the companies that insure the pipelayers.