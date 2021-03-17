The situation with the coronavirus in the European Union is getting worse. This was announced on March 17 by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“We are seeing the emergence of new strains. We see the formation of the third wave in the countries of the community. And we know that we must increase the rate of vaccination, ”she said to TASS.

The reason for this situation, she called the slowdown in vaccination of residents of the European Union – she blamed the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for this.

“Pfizer will supply 66 million doses of vaccine in the first quarter, which is in line with the contract, Moderna will supply 10 million doses, which is also in line with its obligations. AstraZeneca, which was supposed to deliver 90 million doses, was short and short, which painfully slowed the pace of the vaccination campaign, ”explained von der Leyen.

AstraZeneca, according to the European Commission, will be able to deliver only 30 million doses in the first quarter. According to von der Leyen, the situation should change by the second quarter, when supplies of the fourth vaccine from Johnson & Johnson begin.

The statements of the head of the EC sound against the background of the suspension of the use of the vaccine from AstraZeneca in a number of states. Previously, vaccination with the drug was suspended in Germany, Italy, Denmark, Norway, Latvia, Iceland, France, Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, Slovenia and a number of others. The authorities of these countries made this decision, guided by precautions after reports of side effects in patients after vaccination with AstraZeneca.

Meanwhile, some associates of von der Leyen consider the Russian Sputnik V vaccine a valid candidate for its use in the EU. According to EC member Thierry Breton, there is no reason to doubt the effectiveness of this drug.

On March 15, it became known that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has agreed with a number of European companies on the production of Sputnik V, but the EU has not officially confirmed information about its readiness to purchase the drug.

On March 10, the president of the Robert Koch Institute, Professor Lothar Wheeler, warned that the third wave of coronavirus infection could soon hit Europe.

France, Norway, Poland and Ukraine have already announced the third wave of coronavirus.