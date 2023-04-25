The European Union has allocated another tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €1.5 billion. This was announced on April 25 by the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen.

“Today we are providing Ukraine with another €1.5 billion as part of our annual macro-financial assistance package,” she tweeted.

The Macro-Financial Assistance Plus program in the form of concessional lending to Ukraine for 2023 is designed for €18 billion. The EU countries approved it on December 15, 2022. Then Ursula von der Leyen clarified that the EU allocated €19.7 billion to Kyiv in 2022 and will continue to support Ukraine “for as long as necessary.”

On April 14, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that Ukraine is financially a non-existent country and as soon as the United States and European countries stop supporting it, the conflict will end. The Hungarian politician stressed that the European Union spends tens of billions of dollars on the maintenance of Ukraine and this cannot continue indefinitely.

Prior to that, on March 31, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the allocation of $15.6 billion to Ukraine as part of a four-year loan program. This is the largest loan for Ukraine and the first significant IMF financing package for a country in conflict. Then the statement of the fund indicated that in the near future Kyiv would receive the first tranche in the amount of about $2.7 billion.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.