A quarter of the population of the European Union, 160 million Europeans, have already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations of children and adolescents in the EU may start soon. This was announced on Saturday, May 8, by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference in Porto following an informal meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union and the EU-India summit. The broadcast was conducted in Twitter…

She added that the EU vaccination certificate system could start working as early as June.

“I am pleased to announce that the legislative and technical work on the certificates is in full swing so that they will be implemented in June. I think that a political agreement on the certificates can be reached by the end of this month, ”said von der Leyen.

More than 200 million doses have been delivered to the European Union, von der Leyen said, enough to vaccinate 70% of the EU adult population in July.

“We have to vaccinate children and adolescents, in addition, we must be prepared for the emergence of new strains and the disappearance of antibodies in those who were first vaccinated. Therefore, the European Commission has approved a contract with Pfizer for the purchase of another 1.8 billion doses of vaccine, ”said the head of the European Commission.

She called on all countries that are members of the European Union to lift all export restrictions in order to speed up vaccination.

On the same day, the chairman of the association, Charles Michel, at the summit of the EU member states, said that a decision had been made to gradually simplify cross-border travel in the summer thanks to vaccination certificates.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Anglo-Saxon countries should lift bans on the export and transfer of technology in the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

A day earlier, the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen also announced the EU’s readiness to discuss the abolition of intellectual property rights for vaccines. However, she believes that the abolition of patents will not solve the problem of vaccine shortages.

Earlier, on April 22, the EU countries agreed on the technical characteristics of vaccination certificates for the population. According to a source in the European Commission, tests of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate system, which will be called the “green digital pass”, will begin on May 10.