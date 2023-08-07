Soldiers of the NVO will be able to vote at polling stations in the Kherson region if they have registration. In hard-to-reach areas and on the territory close to the contact line, it will be possible to vote ahead of schedule, from September 2, Marina Zakharova, head of the election commission of the Kherson region, said in an interview with Izvestia.

“If a serviceman has a permanent registration on the territory of the Kherson region or a temporary registration, but then it must be received three months before the first voting day, the border date is June 8, then using the Mobile Voter system, such a serviceman is attached to the polling station at its location and, of course, has the right to vote in this territory, ”the head of the regional election commission specified.

She recalled that the decision of the election commission approved that voting would take place over three days: September 8, 9 and 10. In addition, early voting is envisaged, which will take place from September 2 to September 7 in hard-to-reach settlements, as well as in those settlements that are located precisely in the immediate vicinity of the line of contact.

A single voting day will be held in Russia on September 10. 78 election campaigns will be held in 54 regions. More than 34 thousand mandates will be replaced.

For the first time, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will take part in it. Residents of the Kherson region will have to elect deputies of the regional duma and representative bodies of 14 municipalities in the region.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“We are holding elections not for the West”