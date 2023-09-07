Bloomberg: EC chief wants to increase pressure on UAE over Russia’s sanctions evasion

The head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, wants to increase pressure on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) because of Russia’s possible circumvention of sanctions. The agency reports Bloomberg with reference to sources.

It is noted that suspicions of circumventing sanctions are caused by a sharp increase in the UAE’s imports of technologies, such as semiconductors and advanced electronics, from Europe and the United States. The export of these technologies to Russia by Western countries is prohibited in accordance with the sanctions.

Earlier it became known that during a visit to the UAE, representatives of the United States and the European Union (EU) planned to put pressure on the country’s leadership to stop helping Russia.

Representatives of Western countries complain that calls for the UAE to stop exporting chips and other dual-use sanctions to Russia are being ignored.