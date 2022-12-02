The price limit for Russian oil delivered by sea will be regulated. This was announced on Friday, December 2, by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in an appeal published on Twitter.

“Today, the European Union, the G7 and other global partners agreed to set a ceiling on the price of seaborne Russian oil. <...> This ceiling will be adjusted over time,” she said.

Von der Leyen added that this approach will allow her to respond to market developments. She also recalled that in the EU countries from December 5, a ban on the import of Russian oil supplied by sea will come into force.

Earlier in the day, it became known that the European Union had reached an agreement to set a ceiling on the price of Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The countries also managed to agree on a number of additional conditions, including a mechanism that allows the price to be reviewed every two months. It is planned to make sure that in any reset of the limit, it will remain at least 5% below the average market rates.

Back in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would not act contrary to common sense and supply energy resources to countries at prices set by them. The head of state also recalled that there are no guarantees that the practice of the price ceiling will not be extended to other industries and will be applied not only against Russia.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of a special operation by Russia to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the President of the Russian Federation announced on February 24. However, this has already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a sharp rise in fuel and food prices.

