EC head von der Leyen received an angry letter over her position on Israel

European Commission (EC) chief Ursula von der Leyen has received an angry letter from European Union (EU) staff over her stance on Israel. The portal reports this Euroactiv.

“We equally strongly condemn the Israeli government’s disproportionate response against the 2.3 million Palestinian civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip. It is precisely because of these atrocities that we are surprised by the position taken by the European Commission,” the letter says.

The authors of the text expressed concern about the “indifference” with which von der Leyen reacted to the situation in the Gaza Strip. They also demanded that EU leaders call for peace, noting that the protection of civilians lies at the core of the EU’s existence.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the comparison of Russia and Hamas in von der Leyen’s statement is a manifestation of Nazism and xenophobia.