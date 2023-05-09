The new package of sanctions, which will be the 11th in a row, the European Union (EU) against Russia will focus on eliminating the possibility of circumventing existing restrictions. This was announced on Tuesday, May 9, the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen.

“Last Friday, the Commission approved its proposal for the 11th package of sanctions. He will focus on stopping the circumvention of sanctions,” she said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

In addition, according to von der Leyen, the EU has seriously undermined the ability of Russia through the successive introduction of the previous ten packages of sanctions.

The head of the EC arrived in Kyiv earlier than May 9. She welcomed the decision to hold Europe Day in Ukraine.

The day before, the head of the press service of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, said that the EC had submitted to member countries a draft of the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions for approval. He noted that the package of restrictions is completely ready.

On April 13, European Commissioner for Financial Stability Mairead McGuinness announced that the EU was preparing the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions. McGuinness noted that it will be aimed at combating attempts to circumvent restrictive measures.

In Russia, on the contrary, they note the growth of the country’s economy due to entering new markets, as well as an increase in domestic production, largely due to Western restrictions.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.