The European Union (EU) is ready to try to impose a price ceiling on oil from Russia, all the necessary political instruments for this have already been prepared. This was announced on November 14 by the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen.

“We have prepared all the necessary tools (for introducing a price ceiling for Russian oil. – Ed.) in the EU. It is very important not only to deprive Russia of revenues, but also to ensure an acceptable price level for the most vulnerable countries, ”she said in an interview with the agency. Bloomberg.

At the same time, according to the head of the EC, the specific parameters of cost restrictions have not yet been agreed.

The agency also said that the EU and the UK plan on December 5 to ban their companies from providing transport, financial and insurance services for tankers that transport oil from Russia, except in cases where the supplies are paid at a price not exceeding the price agreed by the EU countries and ” big seven” (G7) level.

Earlier, on November 10, Bloomberg journalist Tyler Cowen expressed the opinion that the introduction of a ceiling on oil prices from Russia by the United States of America and its allies is economically feasible, but the consequences of such a decision are too ambiguous, which causes concern.

On November 4, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed the view that Russia would take whatever decisions it makes about oil imports and would remain interested in continuing to supply energy even after the oil price ceiling was introduced.

On the same day, representatives of the G7 countries announced that they intended to complete the process of introducing a ceiling on prices for Russian oil in the coming weeks.

On November 3, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov recalled that if the initiative of Western countries to set a ceiling price for oil from the Russian Federation is successful, the situation in the global economy will be subject to strong risks. At the same time, the price ceiling may be extended to other goods, including gas and metals.

In September, the G7 countries agreed to impose a ceiling on oil prices from Russia. The G7 also announced its intention to introduce similar restrictions on Russian gas supplies. According to the US, this will reduce Russia’s income, as well as reduce energy prices around the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to this threatened to completely stop the supply of raw materials from Russia to other countries. In his opinion, the European Union is now in no position to dictate its terms in this way, recalling that “one cannot harm objective economic laws – everything will return like a boomerang.”