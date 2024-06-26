Sonora.- This Monday was found shot to death Luis Miguel Castro Acosta, headline of the Cajeme Drinking Water, Sewerage and Sanitation Operating Agency.

“The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES) already intervenes in relation to the events where lost his life Luis Miguel ‘N’, of 41 yearspublic servant of Municipality of Cajeme, Sonora“, the Sonoran Prosecutor’s Office published on its social networks.

“There was knowledge of the facts approximately at 2:20 p.m. of this June 25th“, details the FGJES, “when arriving at the place, located at the height of the kilometer 32 of the Obregón-Vícam highway sectionin it municipality of Bácuma type vehicle was located van white in color, and next to it the Dead body of one male personwho presented wounds caused by firearm projectile impacts“.

Preliminarily, the Prosecutor’s Office added, the victim was identified as Luis Miguel (Castro Acosta)head of the municipality’s Water Operating Agency.

“The scene will be processed by Forensic Services personnel, in order to gather evidence that will lead to the clarification of this attack,” the FGJES added, adding that more details will be given when more results are obtained in terms of the investigation.