The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin suspected Kiev of preparing a new war in Donbass. He stated this on the air Youtube-channel “Soloviev Live”.

According to him, received from the DPR intelligence, there are foreign advisers on the border line who are preparing sabotage. In addition, Kiev has blocked all agreements in the negotiating groups. In this regard, we can conclude that “they are preparing for war,” said Pushilin.

Ukrainian authorities also prevent humanitarian convoys from crossing the contact line. In particular, members of the International Committee of the Red Cross have problems with relocation.

Earlier, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Renat Kuzmin accused the Ukrainian authorities of preparing for an armed conflict and forcing militaristic rhetoric. According to him, Kiev has been preparing for a real war for a long time, as evidenced not only by the information agenda, but by the statements of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbass.

On March 3, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Leonid Kravchuk announced the threat of Russia’s withdrawal from the armistice agreement in Donbass. He added that in the southeast of the country there is a real danger of the disruption of the Minsk agreements.