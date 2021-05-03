The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is probably afraid of getting a bullet in the back. He stated this in an interview. RIA News…

Pushilin, commenting on Zelensky’s unwillingness to hold a meeting with the leaders of the DPR and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), noted that various options were offered to Kiev: at least on the contact line, at least at any point. Nevertheless, the President of Ukraine did not express his intention to participate in the negotiations, as he is afraid of being shot in the back, the head of the DPR believes. He stressed that “the situation has been brought to the point where society, especially these radical elements, is very much heated.”

Earlier, the adviser to the Kiev delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbass and the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that Kiev was refusing to negotiate with the DPR and LPR. According to him, Ukraine’s position is that no negotiations with Donetsk and Luhansk “will and cannot even be in an imaginary space.”

On April 20, Zelensky in Russian addressed Putin with a proposal to meet anywhere in Donbass where the war is going on. In response, the President of Russia said that Kiev should negotiate a settlement of the conflict with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, but agreed to host Zelensky in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations at any convenient time.