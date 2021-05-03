The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin appreciated the proposal of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to change the Minsk Agreements. He predicted that such actions could lead to a massacre in the Donbass. His words on Monday, May 3, reports RIA News…

In his opinion, Zelensky expresses his intentions “rather naively”, but the idea itself has not changed since the presidency of Petro Poroshenko. “He is delirious with the idea of ​​changing items in the right way directly for Ukraine,” said the head of the DPR. – Take the borders, and then everything, we will figure it out ourselves, we will hold elections, and we will do everything there ”.

At the same time, no one expects improvements with the updated Minsk Agreements in the Donbass, said Pushilin. “This will be a massacre. We are convinced of this, ”he concluded and added that the DPR is always ready to negotiate with Kiev for the sake of a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

On April 26, the Ukrainian president proposed rewriting the Minsk agreements and expanding the number of participants in the Normandy format talks by involving the United States. According to him, now the content of “Minsk-2” does not help to end the conflict in the region, as it is focused on “the goals of the past, not the present.” At the same time, the President wished “more flexibility” of certain provisions in the agreements, since in the current version it is almost impossible to fulfill them.