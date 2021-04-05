The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel said that there was practically no chance of stopping the military conflict in Donbass and predicted a full-scale offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the near future. The broadcast is available in Youtube…

According to him, currently Kiev has all the possibilities to launch an attack, including material and technical. “Ukraine has everything ready for this. Will be given the decisive order, which will be disastrous for the whole of Ukraine, we’ll see, ”said Pushilin. He emphasized that according to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) alone, more than 600 armored vehicles and large concentrations of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were seen at railway junctions in the area of ​​the demarcation line in Donbass.

Pushilin added that Kiev still refuses to recognize its intention to resolve the situation by force and instead continues to sabotage the negotiation process. “They have nothing to say, their arguments are exhausted. It is necessary to proceed to the implementation of the agreements that exist, and to confirm the roadmap, but they cannot do this, ”the head of the republic noted.

Earlier, the People’s Police of the DPR reported that as a result of the shelling of the outskirts of Donetsk by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle, a child born in 2016 died and a local resident was injured. A drone dropped an improvised explosive device near a residential building in the village of Aleksandrovskoye.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to retake the breakaway regions by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.