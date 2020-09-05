The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin gave the order to destroy the engineering structures of Ukraine near the demarcation line near the village of Shumy, built there in violation of the agreements, reported on the official website of the DPR leader.

The statement said that the DPR at the Minsk talks repeatedly pointed out to Kiev the need to bury the trenches dug after July 22, 2020, and not to arrange further provocations in order to disrupt the truce.

“I have made a decision to issue an order to open fire on illegally erected engineering structures in the area of ​​the Shumy settlement,” said Pushilin.

He added that an official notification of this decision will be sent to the contact group on resolving the situation in Donbass. The Ukrainian side will be notified through the JCCC. Pushilin called on Kiev to withdraw personnel from the village of Shuma from 08:00 on September 7.

Earlier in the Donbas, they denied Kiev’s statement on new agreements in the region, in particular, on the coordination of four more areas for the disengagement of forces and a decision on mine action. It was noted that these negotiations were held, but not a single decision was made by the parties.