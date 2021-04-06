The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin named the reason for the death of a five-year-old child in the village of Aleksandrovskoe. The video of his statement was published in Telegram-channel “Reporter Rudenko”.

“The child, according to the preliminary results of the investigation, died due to the fact that an unmanned aerial vehicle dropped an unidentified explosive device into a residential area. This crime is qualified as a terrorist act, ”said Pushilin.

He said that the DPR General Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case against the commander of the 59th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Five-year-old Vladislav Shikhov died on April 2, playing in the yard. His grandmother was wounded by shrapnel.