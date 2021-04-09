The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin assessed Ukraine’s readiness for a large-scale war. On the air of the RBK TV channel, he said that Ukraine is ready for full-scale hostilities in the Donbass.

According to him, Kiev is pulling a large number of military equipment and soldiers to the contact line.

“Right now, such a quantity of equipment has been pulled to the line of contact from the Ukrainian side – and this is not only our data, this is also indicated by the OSCE reports. A fairly large number of personnel have also been deployed. This has not happened for a very, very long time. In fact, now the situation suggests that Ukraine is ready for escalation, full-scale hostilities, ”explained Pushilin.

The head of the DPR answered the question of whether Ukraine’s actions can be viewed as “saber rattling before the negotiations.” “In the current situation, when Ukraine is practically destitute, it would be super stupid to spend so many resources to earn some points in the negotiation process,” he said, adding that if this is so, then such behavior will cost Kiev very dearly.

Earlier, Pushilin considered the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Kiev’s entry into NATO ridiculous. He noted that in this case, Zelensky’s desire alone is not enough. Pushilin urged to ask the citizens of Ukraine about joining NATO, who are more aware of the risks this step carries.

On April 6, Zelensky, in a conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said that Ukraine’s entry into the alliance is the only way for Kiev to end the war in Donbass. The head of state told Stoltenberg that in recent weeks Kiev has been observing a dangerous tendency towards an increase in the number of violations of the ceasefire by the “Russian occupation forces.”